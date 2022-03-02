Pittsfield and Adams police departments receive grants to support victims of domestic and sexual assault

Two Berkshire County law enforcement agencies have received state grants to strengthen their response to domestic and sexual assault incidents and enhance services for survivors.
The Adams Police Department received $28,300 to fund a partnership with the Elizabeth Freeman Center, while the Pittsfield Police Department got $56,000 to also support a partnership with the center, according to a news release.
The grants are part of nearly $3 million in funding that is being awarded to 37 community-based organizations, police departments and state agencies as part of the Violence Against Women Act, Services Training Officers Prosecutors Grant Program. This program is administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
“The VAWA STOP Grant program has an important role in our Administration’s strategy to confront gender-based violence and empower domestic violence and sexual assault survivors,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “We are grateful to our partners in law enforcement, the judicial system and survivor services who work tirelessly to promote justice and provide support for survivors.”
“Every awardee has an essential role in protecting the safety and well-being of at-risk women and girls,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, chair of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.
“Our administration is pleased to support their mission and ensure their access to the resources necessary for their vital work.”