PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College will celebrate its 61st commencement with drive-thru and virtual ceremonies on Friday, June 4.
The virtual ceremony can be viewed at 7 p.m. on Pittsfield Community Television Channel 1302 via Spectrum in Pittsfield, Dalton and Richmond; on the PCTV Select app, which is available on Roku and Apple TV devices or via web stream at pittsfieldtv.org; or on PCTV’s Facebook Live.
The broadcast will be simulcast on Northern Berkshire Community Television and Community Television for the Southern Berkshires.
To compliment the virtual commencement program, BCC will host a drive-thru event on campus at 4 p.m. Friday that will allow students to join their families and drive around campus to meet BCC President Ellen Kennedy at a staged area, where they will receive personalized congratulations.