In celebration of Earth Day, Berkshire Community College will return its ecology flag to full staff at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22. The flag has been flying at half-staff as a symbol of the “forceful and unprecedented assault on the environment” since March 2017, explained BCC President Ellen Kennedy.
Representative BCC staff, faculty and students will attend the ceremony, which will feature short remarks by Kennedy, Environmental Science Professor Tom Tyning, Nature Conservancy biologist and BCC graduate Rene Wendell, and others.
BCC student Amber Macneil and other members of the Conservation of Natural Resources class will perform a short dance movement, and Christian Tenczar, coordinator of Academic Computing, will highlight the BCC’s Green Team recycling accomplishments, especially the college’s involvement with the nationwide Campus Waste to Zero Waste project.
In support of the first global Earth Day in 1970, BCC undertook a number of initiatives, including promoting its new Environmental Science Program, creating a campus-wide recycling program, and erecting an ecology flag.