The Bel Air Dam in Pittsfield is in such bad shape the state is removing it — as well as hundreds of tons of contaminated soil

PITTSFIELD — After years of closely monitoring the abandoned Bel Air Dam off Wahconah Street, the state has decided to remove the decaying structure and restore the Housatonic River to its more natural flow.

Contractors will also dig up 355 tons of heavily polluted sediment — it contains compounds that include chromium, arsenic and lead — that will need to be shipped to an out-of-state facility licensed to accept it.

A contractor for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation described these plans Tuesday evening during a virtual meeting attended by city and state officials, environmentalists and other community organizers. The meeting was held to announce the project and get feedback from the community,

The DCR’s Office of Dam Safety is poised to apply for environmental permits for the project, which is slated to begin during summer 2025, according to Jennifer Doyle-Breen, an environmental scientist with engineering firm AECOM.

The state has put this project on the fast track given that engineers believe the dam is on the brink of failure.

After an abandoned dam broke in Hinsdale last year and ripped through a property, The Eagle began an investigation into the condition of all the county’s dams and found that the Bel Air Dam was worrying engineers, city officials and residents.

The dam was built in 1832 to power the mills. Now it is one of six abandoned dams statewide that the DCR has on its priority list in its “Abandoned Dams Program.” It’s also one of 38 “high hazard” dams in Berkshire County and the only one of those the state rated as unsafe four years ago.

Failure of the dam, which sits just above a low-income community, could be devastating, according to engineering reports and the city’s public safety officials.

A breach could “cause loss of life and substantial damage to downstream buildings, roadways, and other infrastructure,” according to a 2022 DCR status summary.

And floodwaters unleashed by a breach could also compromise Berkshire Medical Center, which is in the “inundation” zone, an Emergency Management Plan for the dam states.

The dam’s late owner couldn’t afford to maintain it, leading to years of legal wrangling and a struggle by the city and state to bring the dam under control as it continued to deteriorate.

Now the state is paying for the removal, which Breen said would cost taxpayers $19 million.

The DCR is approaching this project with “sensitivity to the community,” agency environmental engineer Robert Lowell said.

“And we've taken the option that is going to be the most protective of the environment and the public,” he said.

Lowell noted there is agreement among city and state officials, as well as environmentalists, that removing the dam on the West Branch of the Housatonic River is the best option. The source of the contamination of the soil around the structure has yet to be determined.

“We’re not trying to you know, just do a repair or anything like that," he said, "but actually trying to do the removal to reduce the risk of the dam and also to manage the sediment."

But all this digging in the river and stabilizing of riverbanks will disrupt the neighborhood, and Wahconah Street in particular. The state wants to begin reaching out to residents and businesses in the area to make sure the construction doesn’t catch them by surprise.

It will be a big, messy project featuring heavy equipment and the stockpiling of contaminated sediment before it is trucked out. Breen said contractors will do everything to avoid harm and disruption, including doing the work during weekday working hours, as well as controlling dust.

Some meeting attendees had questions.

Kamaar Taliaferro asked about the safety of pedestrians if Wahconah Street is narrowed during the work. Taliaferro, who works for the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP, also said that any outreach to residents in public housing buildings needs to be in person and more than once.

He also wanted to know if the reopening of riverbanks and the cleaning of soil would allow for eventual swimming and playing in the remediated river. Breen said she didn’t know, but that the question would be answered eventually.

Prompted by a question from Jane Winn, executive director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team, Breen said engineers would look into whether it is possible to rebuild a well-used footbridge across the dam that had to be closed due to its condition. Winn said she supports the dam removal.

“It is a 200-foot span across that waterway,” Breen said. “So it’s a long distance.”

Jeffrey Bendremer, tribal historic preservation officer for the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians, said he wants the state to make sure there are no tribal historic or archaeological sites that could be destroyed during the removal.

The Mohicans were also colloquially known "as the Housatonic Indians, so the Housatonic River was a major locus of Mohican settlement,” Bendremer said, adding that General Electric Co.’s larger river cleanup already has the tribe “on edge” in this regard.

Breen said that at the very least, the state’s historic preservation experts would be reviewing the project.