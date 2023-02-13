If it breaks, this Pittsfield dam could devastate a nearby neighborhood. Engineers say it looks like it might

PITTSFIELD — The Bel Air Dam was built in 1832 to power a Pittsfield mill. The mill is long gone. But the dam remains — slowly failing, posing an increasing threat.

The dam has shown “substantial and significant” deterioration in the last two years. Four years ago, engineers with the state Office of Dam Safety deemed its condition “unsafe.”

For well over a decade, city and state officials have been in a race against the forces of time and nature to secure or remove the Wahconah Street dam before it fails and devastates a swath of the city.

Amid years of legal wrangling, its condition went from bad to worse, leaving a struggling neighborhood at risk. A dam break could compromise the region’s major hospital — which is in the “inundation” zone, should floodwaters break loose.

During an April 2022 inspection, engineers found the dam’s stone masonry “bulging” since the previous inspection in 2020. The footbridge has collapsed, and that’s just one of at least 17 problems with the dam, which sits astride the West Branch of the Housatonic River.

The state considers Bel Air a “high-hazard” dam. This means that when water levels held back by the levels are high, a failure “may cause loss of life and substantial damage to downstream buildings, roadways, and other infrastructure,” according to a November 2022 status summary of the dam by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation — of which the Office of Dam Safety is a part.

Given these hazards to people and property — which in this case includes Berkshire Medical Center — the city and state have prioritized the dam for action and federal and state funding.

While as a high hazard dam it has to be inspected every two years, engineers recommend six-month follow-up inspections and a monitoring of the stone masonry and concrete walls. They also suggest fencing and signs to keep people away from it.

‘Always in my mind’

The Bel Air Dam is one of 38 high hazard dams in Berkshire County and the only one of those whose condition the state says is unsafe.

After an abandoned dam in Hinsdale — one the state was unaware of — caused major property damage after a sudden violent break in October, The Eagle requested the state’s inventory of high hazard dams and their conditions.

For more than a decade in Pittsfield, residents in this low-income neighborhood downstream from the Bel Air Dam have fretted about it.

Evacuation Street List From the 2017 Emergency Action Plan for the Bel Air Dam. This list comes from the 2008 version. Plinn Street, Alcove Street, Pontoosuc Avenue, Wahconah Street, Linden Street, Columbus Avenue and West Street

Walking around it from the downstream bank, it’s not hard to see why. The stone masonry is straining, and water seeps through.

Various reports about the dam also say that it does not receive regular maintenance other than some mowing of an area around it as well as the occasional removal of debris.

The year 2007 was a turning point. That was when the state and the city began putting their heads together about the dam. At some point soon after that, engineers worked to remove some of the water pressure, according to city officials.

It was that year that the dam went from being a “significant hazard” to a “high hazard,” according to state documents.

Long before that, the dam’s owner said he couldn’t afford to fix or remove it and walked away.

Also in 2007, the DCR sent a final warning to Joseph Barrett “Barry” Hollister. Hollister, who died in 2021, continued to ignore the agency’s notices about the danger posed by the dam. The DCR would later sue him for not fixing it.

Hollister owed more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes on the entire property, which includes a former mill building that burned. Now the city is working to take it — or even just the dam — so it can be removed. Dealing with the problem could cost as much as $22 million.

Jean Kubica has lived most of her life not far downstream. Her home on Bel Air Avenue, and the nearby Polish Falcons Club, are in the direct path of what she learned years ago would be flash flooding if the dam failed.

Over the years, the river has twice risen high enough to prompt a neighborhood evacuation. This is one neighborhood City Hall is concerned about — as an environmental justice problem — given that it is flood-prone and that its residents struggle with poverty.

“We’re always talking about the dam, because as it goes, you can see the different holes where the water is coming out,” Kubica said. “It’s always in my mind.”

Wahconah Street businesses are also at risk.

BP Autobody Supply would be the first hit, should the dam break. The warehouse-style building sits just downstream. The riverbank below the dam is sometimes a place where people without homes set up camp. Several people lived here until the weather turned cold, said Shane Durley, an employee.

Durley said the owner of the building, who bought it in October, was told by the seller the city and state were working to address the dam.

But some in the area are unaware.

“I didn’t even know,” said Eddie Patel, who bought Harry’s Supermarket with his brother, Nick Patel, about a year ago. “I’ve never heard about it.”

‘A potential catastrophe’

The Emergency Action Plan for the dam — updated in 2017 — is 114 pages. It contains flow charts of public safety agencies and officials to call and what to do, including sample emergency messages telling people in the area to move to high ground.

It also has a dam break analysis with “inundation mapping” that includes models of what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates would be the timing of the “flood wave” at locations downstream of the dam. The structure is 1.5 miles north and northwest of downtown.

“It wouldn’t be terribly deep, but with enough mud and silt to shut a lot of the center of the city down,” said Fire Chief Thomas Sammons, who is the city’s emergency management director. “There’s a lot of potential energy there and a potential catastrophe waiting to happen.”

Sammons said an evacuation plan would likely involve the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other state responders. Residents would be notified by the Code Red reverse 911 system, social media, TV and radio, he said.

The structure is part of the state’s “Abandoned Dams Program,” a new initiative by the DCR that will help fund a removal. The state has taken the lead on addressing the dam, along with help from the city, said James McGrath, the city’s park, open space and natural resource program manager.

Hundreds of emails about the dam, obtained from City Hall by The Eagle through a public records request show, that McGrath and others in the city and state have been relentless in pursuing funding and other options to get the dam under control.

Mayor Linda Tyer praised their work. She said the dam is one of the city’s major hazards.

“There are other challenges in other parts of our city, but this is the one that, if [the dam] failed completely, it could cause the greatest damage,” Tyer said.

‘A liability’

Tyer and McGrath said a new round of pandemic relief money, combined with other proposed state and federal funding, looks promising.

But there are a few problems. The river’s PCB contamination is a complication, raising the pricetag of solutions. Levels of chromium and arsenic also are high.

McGrath flips open a report and points to a number he’s highlighted — 53,708 tons. That’s the weight of sediment that will have to be removed and hauled out of state for special disposal due to the contamination. That alone will cost nearly $5 million.

Compare that with the 8,000 tons of sediment hauled from the city’s Tel-Electric Dam, which was removed in 2019 for safety, contamination and ecological reasons.

While that entire removal project cost just north of $4 million, McGrath says it shows what’s possible, even when the city can’t afford to foot the bill.

And even when it takes 20 years to make it happen — as it did in that case.

“We will do whatever we can in the absence of providing capital for this project — everything we can within reason using state resources to get this removed,” McGrath said.

He points out that like all the dams scattered throughout the Berkshires and beyond, the Bel Air Dam powered the mills and the economy into the 1920s.

“It was once a valuable asset,” McGrath said. “Now it’s a liability.”