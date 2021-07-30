Special hours will be in effect next week as the Berkshire Museum prepares for the grand reopening of its fully-renovated second floor with five new exhibitions on Friday, Aug. 6.
The museum will close early at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, and will remain closed to the public Monday through Thursday, Aug. 2-5.
During the closure, Berkshire Museum members are invited to enjoy special Member Preview Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, Aug. 2-5. Tickets and information are available at berkshiremuseum.org.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, all Berkshire Museum visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear protective face coverings throughout their visit and will not be permitted inside the building without a mask or other suitable face covering.
The switch to mandatory masking comes in response to recent CDC guidance and changing COVID-19 conditions in the region.