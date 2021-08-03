The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority is seeking public input and comments regarding proposed fixed route bus stop locations along the BRTA bus routes throughout Berkshire County. These locations are temporarily marked with a numbered “Proposed Bus Stop Location” sign.
The public is directed to email operations@berkshirerta.com, or call 413-499-2782, ext. 2895, with any comments, questions or concerns regarding these proposed bus stop locations.
Future bus stops will include bus stop signs. Not all locations have these “Proposed Bus Stop Location” signs out. This will be a phased approach throughout the county for the foreseeable future.
A survey is also available online at bit.ly/brta-stops, which can also be found on the berkshirerta.com website. On this survey, customers can identify locations they would like to see included as future proposed bus stops. All public comments will be reviewed before any decisions are finalized.