PITTSFIELD — With several inches of snow expected across the Berkshires, the city of Pittsfield has issued a snow emergency starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The emergency declaration restricts parking and will be in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.
Cold temperatures and afternoon snowfall could make the evening commute Tuesday dangerous, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a countywide weather advisory starting midday Tuesday.
The weather service has forecast 3 to 4 inches of snowfall in Berkshire County, concentrated mostly in the afternoon and early evening Tuesday, as well as the morning hours Wednesday.
During the city’s 48-hour snow emergency, Pittsfield has asked residents to use off-street parking, if possible. For street parking, alternate-side regulations will be in effect.
From 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, vehicles can be parked on the even side of the street. For the subsequent 24 hours, until 7 a.m. Thursday, they should be parked on the odd side of the street.
The city reminds residents to keep fire hydrants and sidewalks shoveled and accessible in case of emergencies.