Classes were canceled Tuesday at Pittsfield Public Schools due to the winter storm. 

There will be no school in Pittsfield on Tuesday due to the winter storm. 

"As you know, the last time we had a storm and attempted remote learning, Internet and power issues forced our closure," stated a message posted on Pittsfield Public Schools website. "Wind gusts are predicted throughout the day. Mercer Administration will report at 10:00 am."

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Wind gusts of up to 26 mph are expected Tuesday, along with around an inch of snow. 

