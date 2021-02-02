There will be no school in Pittsfield on Tuesday due to the winter storm.
"As you know, the last time we had a storm and attempted remote learning, Internet and power issues forced our closure," stated a message posted on Pittsfield Public Schools website. "Wind gusts are predicted throughout the day. Mercer Administration will report at 10:00 am."
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Wind gusts of up to 26 mph are expected Tuesday, along with around an inch of snow.