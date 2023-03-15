Pittsfield: Casella shifts trash pickup schedule in response to nor'easter

PITTSFIELD — City trash and recycling schedules were no match for a major nor'easter that blew through the Berkshires early in the week.
Pittsfield city officials announced Wednesday morning that Casella Waste Systems will be shifting its pickup schedules for the rest of the week.
The trash hauler will conduct trash and recycling pickups for the regular Tuesday and Wednesday routes on Thursday.
Trash from the Thursday route, and any locations missed from the prior days' schedule, will be collected on Friday.
Homes and businesses on the typical Friday route will have their trash and recycling collected on Saturday.