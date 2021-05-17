PITTSFIELD — The end of the COVID-19 state of emergency next month spells the end of remote City Council meetings.
In an email Monday, council President Peter Marchetti let councilors know that they’ll be reporting to Council Chambers for their meeting on June 22.
That meeting will be the council’s first in-person meeting in about 14 months, after the coronavirus prompted public bodies to begin deliberating over Zoom.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that the state intends to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions by May 29. He announced that the state of emergency that went into effect on March 10, 2020, will expire on June 15.
Portions of the state's Open Meeting Law have been suspended during the state of emergency, which set the state for public bodies to meet over Zoom, but Marchetti said he understands all-remote meetings will be off the table when the state of emergency lifts.
But, he said there is no plan to veer from the current course of holding all of this year's budget hearings over Zoom. The first hearing was scheduled for Monday evening.
“There are a lot of changes that take effect on May 29,” he said, “but for the budget process, we will already have had three meetings by then, so to me it makes sense to continue to be consistent, and have them all be virtual.”
In line with the recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated people in Massachusetts no longer need to wear a mask in most settings beginning May 29. People must continue to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in certain spaces including on public transportation, and at train stations, bus stops, airports, schools and health care facilities.
Of face coverings, Marchetti said that organizations and businesses can still ask patrons to mask up, which could hold true in City Hall.
Health Director Gina Armstrong said she anticipates local officials will meet later this week to discuss the local impacts of Baker’s Monday announcements. City leaders could discuss whether the local Board of Health should issue a local masking rule before the end of the month that is more stringent than the CDC’s advisory for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but Armstrong said no decisions have been made yet.