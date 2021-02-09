PITTSFIELD — No more meetings that run past midnight. Probably.
The City Council on Tuesday voted to start its meetings an hour earlier, at 6 p.m., and to set a four-hour limit. The vote on both was 7-4.
Under the provisions of the time-limit measure, a meeting would have to end after councilors finished debating the agenda item they were discussing at the four-hour mark, and debate would continue the following day. That provision could be only be overridden with a two-thirds vote.
Taken together, the two measures mean that future meetings will begin at 6 p.m., and the body will have a mechanism to adjourn at 10 p.m. if desired.
The earlier start time, which includes subcommittee meetings, begins April 1. The four-hour time limit begins with the April 13 meeting of the City Council.
City Clerk Michele Benjamin proposed the four-hour cap, based on a recent rule change adopted by the Springfield City Council. Several council members had expressed an interest in making the meetings, which sometimes stretched well past midnight, more efficient.
Some councilors expressed concerns about starting the meetings an hour earlier because some people work until 5 p.m. and wouldn't be able to attend meetings that started at 6.
And Councilor Anthony Maffuccio said if the council began its meetings an hour earlier, capping the meetings at four hours shouldn't be necessary.
"If we can't get our work done within five hours, there's a problem," he said. "There's no reason we can't sit here from 6 to 11 [p.m.] to conduct our business."
The ordinance and rules subcommittee recently had voted to recommend the council not cap the biweekly meetings at four hours, but it supported the 6 p.m. start time.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to grant a tax increment financing agreement to the new owners of Bousquet Ski Area that will help allow them to renovate the property.
This story and headline have been corrected to reflect that the four-hour time limit on meetings was adopted.