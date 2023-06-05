Pittsfield City Council votes to recommend next year's budget for a final vote, and gives initial OK to police and public utilities plans

PITTSFIELD — The City Council on Monday voted to recommend the proposed budget for fiscal 2024, setting the spending plan up for a final approval at its next meeting.
The $205 million spending plan, which Mayor Linda Tyer has described as a “maintenance budget,” will see a formal vote from that body on June 13. The council voted 6-3 to recommend the budget, with Councilors Karen Kalinowsky, Kenneth Warren and Charles Kronick voting against it.
The council heard Monday night from the remaining city agencies that hadn’t presented yet, namely the police and public services and utilities departments. All of the budgets presented received preliminary approval by the council.
The budget calls for an additional $2.4 million for the police department, an increase of just over 20 percent from last year. Chief Michael Wynn took questions on the department’s $14 million ask, explaining that the department was under contractual obligations to staff.
Over the course of the night, Wynn took questions on use of body cameras, $275,000 in capital expenditures for four new frontline police cruisers and overtime funds in the budget. Wynn explained the need for the new cruisers to Kalinowsky, a former police officer who asked if the department could wait a year to get the new vehicles.
“The demands of the mission have changed,” Wynn said. “The expectations on our personnel and our operations personnel, whether they’re on or off duty, for what they need to carry are significantly different … we have a lot of cars in the fleet because we secure a lot of equipment.”
The majority of that increase comes from personnel costs, accounting for $2 million of the extra funding.
Salaries for the department’s staff account for roughly 88 percent of its proposed budget. The plan includes roughly $4.9 million for its 65 patrol officers and $1.9 million for its nine patrol sergeants and four unit supervisors.
Those salaries combined account for an increase of $1.1 million from last year.
The department is planning to increase all of its overtime budgets by 17.4 percent respectively, and will add over $98,000 for holiday overtime allotments in a new line item. Wynn explained that officers who report for duty on holidays will receive extra compensation. The fund was added as part of negotiations with unions representing patrol officers and supervisors.
The budget includes a $510,000 allocation for “professional services,” which covers the department’s expenses for body cameras and its ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. It was a jump of nearly 150 percent from last year, as the department’s contract was approved by the council in February.
Kronick questioned the usage of body cameras, and noted that he would have preferred to see the money go to education for officers. Kronick unsuccessfully lobbied for cuts to budgeted salaries for the department's police captains and finance manager.
He also questioned the use of overtime generally among city departments, including in the police budget.
During the meeting, Warren proposed an addition of $25,000 for a study to be conducted on alternative community emergency response services. After input from fellow councilors and Mayor Tyer that the money should be allocated elsewhere from the police department, Warren retracted his proposal. He said he does plan to continue pursuing a study, however.
The Department of Public Services had its budget approved for about $11.1 million, an increase of 11 percent from last year. Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public services and utilities, said that the “elephant in the room” for his department’s budget was the solid waste management expenditures.
Line items for both solid waste collection and disposal were allotted $2.5 million each; Morales said that was the best estimate the department had at the moment.
A contract with Casella Waste Systems is still in the works, Morales said, and he plans to push the waste management company to get a draft soon. The potential contract would cover more than three years, and would need to come before the council for approval.
Kalinowsky asked Morales if he expected to be back before the council asking for more money, and he said it was likely for both contracts.
The council also voted to approve Tyer’s proposed capital expenditures for the upcoming year, including $1 million for the renovation of the track at Taconic High School. The city authorized $10,648,000 from its general fund for the expenditures.
The council voted to table two items for water and sewer enterprise funds. Those items will be reviewed on Thursday night at another meeting.