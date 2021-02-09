PITTSFIELD — The City Council will still hold meetings that may go longer than four hours, but those sessions will now start an hour earlier, at 6 p.m.
The council Tuesday night voted down a measure that would have capped their meetings at four hours, then approved a separate petition that moves the starting time up from 7 p.m.
Council meetings started at 7:30 p.m. several years ago before they were moved up to 7. The council voted down the time cap measure 7-4, but also voted 7-4 in favor of approving the earlier starting time.
Although the four hour time limit was rejected, the council approved an amendment that would allow the body to vote to continue its meetings for an additional hour once they had reached the four-hour limit.
Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio said if the council began its meetings an hour earlier, capping the meetings at four hours shouldn't be necessary.
"If we can't get our work done within five hours, there's a problem," he said. "There's no reason we can't sit here from 6 to 11 [p.m.] to conduct our business."
The ordinance and rules subcommittee had recently voted not to cap the City Council's biweekly meetings at four hours, but did vote 3-1 in favor of starting meetings an hour earlier at 6 p.m.
City Clerk Michele Benjamin proposed the four-hour cap. It's based on a recent rule change adopted by the Springfield City Council. Several council members had expressed an interest in making the meetings more efficient.
Although the 6 p.m. opening time was adopted, some councilors expressed concerns about starting the meetings an hour earlier because some people work until 5 p.m. and wouldn't be able to attend meetings that started at 6 p.m.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to grant a tax increment financing agreement to the new owners of Bousquet Ski Area that will help allow them to renovate the property.