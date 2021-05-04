PITTSFIELD — Helen Moon has announced that she will not be seeking a third term as Ward 1 city councilor.
“So... I’m not running for re-election,” Moon said in a Tweet posted after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
“Thanks all for the experience of being Pittsfield Ward 1’s City Councilor," the message continued. "It’s been a blessing and we have accomplished a lot during our time together.”
With Moon’s announcement, the number of ward seats that will not have an incumbent running in November has reached four. Councilors Kevin Morandi, Chris Connell and Nicholas Caccamo have also said they will step back from the council.
In November, Moon told The Eagle that she hadn't decided whether she will seek a third term.
“We’ll see what next year brings,” she said at the time. “If I run again or not, or if I do something else, who knows?”