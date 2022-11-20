Pittsfield City Hall will be illuminated in yellow for the next week in honor of World Day of Remembrance for victims of traffic crashes

Pittsfield City Hall will be lit in yellow for the next week as part of the World Day of Remembrance, which honors the lives of cyclists and pedestrians killed in traffic crashes.
Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public utilities, said the city was participating in the remembrance as part of the MA Vision Zero Coalition, a group dedicated to making streets safer for all using it, aiming to shift policies “from speed to safety” according to its website.
Morales said the group’s mission was a reminder of what the city could be doing better.
“We’re reminded of how we have built our environment to be essentially dangerous to the most vulnerable,” Morales said. “As a city, we are committed to changing that narrative and changing our built environment to be protective of the most vulnerable.”
City Hall will be the most prominent building lit up in yellow as part of the display, but other downtown buildings with similar light fixtures will also participate. The buildings will be lit in yellow until Nov. 26.
Other displays across the state included an array of yellow flowers laid down at the Massachusetts state house by the Vision Zero Coalition, with each representing a person who was killed or seriously injured in a traffic crash in 2022.
This will be the first year the city has participated in the remembrance, Morales said. The event has existed since 2005. Morales said MassBike, a cyclist advocacy organization, reached out to the city to see if officials would want to participate because of the death of Richard Daly, a cyclist who was struck by a pickup truck on Dalton Avenue in September.
Over the last five years, five cyclists have been killed by motor vehicles in the city, according to a news release. According to MassBike’s website, eight cyclists have been killed in Massachusetts in 2022.
Morales said the city should also take the “near misses” and incidents that could have been worse seriously as well, noting that there have been occasions where pedestrians have been struck by vehicles and gotten away without major injuries. These injuries are preventable, he said, and the city’s actions should reflect that.
“For me, it doesn’t need to get to deaths or near misses,” Morales said. “We need to act now. We need to make our streets safer.”