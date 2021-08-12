The Mayor’s Office has announced the release of its new podcast and radio program, "Backstory — Let’s Hear It," scheduled to air on 89.7 WTBR-FM Pittsfield. The podcast is hosted by Roberta McCulloch-Dews, director of administrative services and public information officer.
The first show is scheduled to air at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13. For now, the show will air monthly on the radio and will also be available for download as a podcast via Apple and Google.
“In this line of work, I am privileged to meet a vast array of interesting individuals who contribute to our community in many ways, both seen and unseen. This show is about digging a little deeper into their personal experiences and sharing their stories,” said McCulloch-Dews in a prepared release.
"Backstory" joins two other city-hosted radio programs, "Cultural Pittsfield" and "On Patrol with The PPD," which both air on Friday mornings.
For more information, call McCulloch-Dews at 413-499-9322 or email rmdews@cityofpittsfield.org.