Paving is scheduled on the following streets Friday through Aug. 27, as part of Pittsfield's 2021 Street Improvement Project:
Friday: Paving top on Dalton Avenue.
Monday: Paving Valentine Road.
Tuesday: Paving cutbacks (side street cut-ins) on Dalton and paving top on Valentine.
Wednesday through Aug. 27: Paving Huron, Dillon and Dexter streets and Malcolm Avenue.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The schedule is subject to change, based on weather conditions.