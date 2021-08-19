Paving is scheduled on the following streets Friday through Aug. 27, as part of Pittsfield's 2021 Street Improvement Project:

Friday: Paving top on Dalton Avenue.

Monday: Paving Valentine Road.

Tuesday: Paving cutbacks (side street cut-ins) on Dalton and paving top on Valentine.

Wednesday through Aug. 27: Paving Huron, Dillon and Dexter streets and Malcolm Avenue.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The schedule is subject to change, based on weather conditions. 

