PITTSFIELD — What works for Springfield city councilors may not work in Pittsfield.
That was the ruling of the City Council's Ordinances and Rules committee, which voted 3-1 against a proposal Monday to cap council meetings at four hours. But the committee was firmly behind another proposal to start meetings one hour earlier.
City Clerk Michele Benjamin proposed the four-hour cap, modeled after a recent rule change of the Springfield City Council, after several Pittsfield councilors expressed a desire to make meetings more efficient.
Members agreed that holding meetings over Zoom may be contributing to the problem, and Benjamin said those participating from home tend to be more at ease and speak longer.
But Councilor Nicholas Caccamo, chairperson of the rules committee, said he wasn't comfortable with limiting debate, and suggested personal responsibility comes into play.
“I think counselors who take up the majority of our time at the meetings know who they are, and perhaps can do some self reflection to sort of think about the time that we take up, not just ours — department heads often sit through these meetings well into the night; residents awaiting items that they may be concerned with sit long into the night.”
Councilors Anthony Maffuccio and Patrick Kavey said they worried about what would happen if a Tuesday council meeting hits the four-hour mark and there are agenda items still left to address, but councilors don’t have an appetite to keep deliberating.
In that case, the council could reconvene the following day and finish the meeting without running afoul of state Open Meeting Law, as long as the Tuesday agenda notes the possibility for a continuance, said City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta.
But that would limit the ability to hold committee meetings Wednesday, the councilors said.
“I’m definitely concerned about our business getting pushed off to a second meeting,” Kavey said.
Debating petitions that could be directly referred to a committee or a department is “what’s eating up the majority of the time,” said Benjamin, who reads the agenda at meetings and generates minutes.
She said 50 of 63 nonbudgetary council meetings over the past three years ended before 10:30 p.m. Of the 18 meetings that went longer, five hit 11:30 p.m., four passed the midnight mark and one exceeded 1 a.m.
The quality of debate deteriorates as meetings stretch later, said Councilor Pete White, the lone vote in favor of the four-hour cap. And late-night meetings make it tough to get up early for work and other responsibilities the next day, he said.
Setting a timeframe for meetings, he added, could encourage people who work nights and mornings to take a run for council.
“I’ve never been one to be in favor of limiting debate,” White said. “I also know that when we get to that 10-, 10:30- 11 o’clock mark, I don’t see people on their A- game. I see people getting frustrated, councilors getting frustrated, and not always having the level of debate that the issues before us deserve.”
To hasten meetings the council president could refer some nonemergency petitions directly to a department head without debate, Maffuccio said.
The committee added an amendment that would allow meetings to exceed the four-hour mark with a two-thirds vote of the council, but the members still voted against recommending the cap to the full council.
The committee was solidly in favor of moving up the start time of City Council and committee meetings by an hour, to 6 p.m., and unanimously recommended it for approval by the full council.
Caccamo said a 6 p.m. start time would bring the council in line with most other of the city’s boards and committees.