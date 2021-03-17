PITTSFIELD — A company that installed an aerospace testing chamber at the Berkshire Innovation Center has received a $429,000 grant to support the development of new specialized equipment for testing the reliability and compatibility of spacecraft components.
The funding from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Institute will allow Electro Magnetic Applications to develop the only facility in the world capable of testing materials in a replicated space environment.
EMA will also have the only facility in the world able to design and manufacture systems capable of producing the energy sources that can replicate the space environment on the earth.
The Colorado-based company, which opened a facility in the BIC after coming to Pittsfield in the fall of 2019, is currently developing novel methods for producing different types of space radiation, in addition to modern methods and devices capable of measuring the performance of components and materials in the space environment. EMA installed its aerospace chamber at the BIC in September.
Justin McKennon, EMA’s principal scientist, said the funding should help the company establish its Pittsfield location “as a center of excellence for space radiation effects and equipment.”
As of September, the company had four employees in Pittsfield, and McKennon said it planned to add a fifth.
State Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy presented the award to EMA on Wednesday during a ceremony at the BIC. Kennealy also met with EMA staff and toured their facility with Mayor Linda M. Tyer and other state and local legislative officials.
“The Berkshires are already a hub for innovation and manufacturing, and EMA’s plans create the opportunity to push those boundaries even further into the research and testing of space materials,” Kennealy said in a news release. “This award is not only exciting for EMA and the BIC, but for us as a Commonwealth, because it presents a major economic opportunity to engage in the fast growing world of commercial space travel and planetary exploration.”
The project is supported by NextFlex, a consortium of companies, academic institutions, nonprofits, and governments with a shared goal of advancing U.S. manufacturing of flexible-hybrid electronics. The use of such electronics in space environments is of great interest to small satellite makers and other space based systems, as a significant cost is associated with the launch of satellites.
“EMA’s project is of significant interest to NextFlex and its members,” said Scott Miller, NextFlex’s director of technology. “EMA’s project will help to enhance the reliability of these systems and accelerate their development.”
Since arriving in Pittsfield, EMA has received more than $200,000 in municipal funding, including a tax break and an additional $25,000 in state tax credits. The company received $140,000 from the city of Pittsfield’s Economic Development Fund to build its space radiation effects testing facility at the BIC.
“We recognized the company’s strong leadership, solid track record of advancements, and its capacity for continuous growth and job creation in this emerging marketplace,” Mayor Tyer said in a statement. “I am thrilled to know that with this significant grant award, EMA will continue to make bold strides, further strengthening its position as a front-runner in this dynamic field.”