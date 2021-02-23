PITTSFIELD — The City Council voted Tuesday to ban any new commercial-scale outdoor cannabis cultivation operations from the city.
The vote to adopt an amendment to the city’s zoning prohibiting future commercial cannabis grow operations was nearly unanimous, with Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey the lone voice in opposition.
Implementing the ban represents perhaps the first time the council has flatly rejected recommendations of the city’s Community Development Board. The board of mayoral appointees twice recommended the council instead institute a 500-foot setback from any residential properties.
Councilors who voted in favor of the ban stressed they did not oppose cannabis retail and in some cases indoor cultivation. They voiced concerns about the operations creating odor and negatively affecting residents’ quality of life, and expressed a desire to protect the city’s open space and neighborhoods while the cannabis industry booms.
Councilor Earl Persip III, who filed an earlier zoning proposal after residents raised concerns about a facility in the works on Peck Road, dismissed the argument that cultivation could help struggling farmers, pointing out the prevalence of out-of-state companies in the industry. He and other councilors said the body should listen to residents who raised concerns last year.
Kavey, however, said that an outright ban goes too far, and supported the Community Development Board’s recommendations. While he agrees some more densely populated neighborhoods are not appropriate for outdoor cultivation, he said there are parcels that are set far enough back from neighbors to work.
He said not just out-of-state companies, but also locals, are interested in the industry, saying one ward resident has a 150-ace property and has expressed interest in starting a business on the land. The ward is also home to one of two permitted grow operations, on Barker Road.
The Barker Road and Pecks Road operations will be grandfathered. Neither business has gone through a grow cycle yet, said City Planner CJ Hoss.
Kavey said it is “unfair and unwise” not allow new people to enter the industry when “we have locals who are reaching out to us saying they're thinking of doing the same thing” on land he viewed as suitable.
Councilors highlighted odor complaints lodged against Berkshire Roots' indoor cultivation facility. Ward 6 Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi said the city can always revisit outdoor cannabis cultivation zoning after the industry is more established.
“We’re too close to this marijuana boom … we need to figure out a game board,” she said. “If we decide later that it’s appropriate in an area, we can have that talk.”