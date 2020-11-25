PITTSFIELD — After Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, Helen Moon was moved to action.
The registered nurse at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington recalls tracking election returns while working her overnight shift four years ago.
“I woke up … and decided that I wanted to be part of a solution instead of letting my anxiety boil over,” she told The Eagle.
That was the beginning of Moon's entry into local politics. She later launched a successful campaign to represent Ward 1 on the City Council, and went on to earn a second term last year.
Her political actions have earned her statewide recognition: Moon is one of three recipients of a Public Service Award presented by the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus.
Moon was recognized at a virtual ceremony Nov. 17 with fellow award recipients Yvonne Spicer, the first mayor of Framingham, and Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards at the organization’s Celebration of Elected Women of Color fundraiser event. Moon and fellow City Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi, co-chairwoman the Berkshire Committee of the caucus, a nonpartisan organization that works to get more women elected and appointed to political office.
“City Councilor Moon is one of Pittsfield's 11 councilors; she is one of two Asian-Americans and one of three women who currently sit on the council," the group said in a prepared statement. "Her key policy issues are the environment, education, and health care and she is a tireless advocate for youth.”
Moon, who serves on the board of the Elizabeth Freeman Center, said she couldn’t sit on the sidelines after the 2016 election, and traveled to Washington to take part in the massive, inaugural Women’s March and, upon her return, said she helped to organized the region's March for Science demonstration.
“It was a sense of urgency that I don’t think that I could have put aside,” she said.
Moon graduated in 2019 from a six-month program offered by Emerge Massachusetts, the organization that trains Democratic women to run for office. She said her values guide her service on the council, steering her votes and the initiatives she put forward.
Amid national racial justice protests early last summer, she took a front seat leading the discussion about rethinking how the city funds its police force and education system, and, more recently, her idea to implement alternate-side-of-the-street parking cleared the council.
Balancing her public-facing role on the council with her desire for privacy in her personal life isn’t always easy, Moon said. As for her future in city politics, Moon said last week she hasn't decided whether she will seek a third term on the council.
“We’ll see what next year brings,” she said, “if I run again or not, or if I do something else, who knows?”