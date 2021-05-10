PITTSFIELD — Ward 3 City Councilor Nicholas Caccamo has been offered the role of town administrator in a Hampshire County community.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity, and it feels good that these last eight years in city government allowed me the opportunity to interview,” Caccamo told The Eagle. “The work I’ve been doing for Pittsfield has greatly informed my decision to seek municipal employment like this.”
Caccamo announced his decision not to seek a fifth term in office in February. When the Williamsburg Town Administrator position was posted early April, he applied, and said he became one of three candidates for the position interviewed by the Select Board.
The Select Board offered Caccamo the position, and he said he reached agreement with the Board over a contract last week. Also in the running for the post were Carl McKinney, the former town administrator of Clarksburg, and Brenda Lessard, Williamsburg’s town clerk, The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.
Caccamo, who finishes his dual master program in regional planning public policy from the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Thursday, said his time on the council laid the foundation for this next chapter in his professional life. He said his contract with the town may be signed as early as Thursday, and that he’s set to report to Williamsburg for his first day of work one week from Monday, on April 17.
“I have a lot to prove in a position like this without any experience as a town administrator,” he said. “I have to do it well and get it right.”
He plans to complete his fourth term on the Pittsfield City Council.
“My intention is to finish out my last seven months as a city councilor and commute back and forth to Williamsburg,” Caccamo said.