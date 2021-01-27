PITTSFIELD — To some city councilors, limiting meetings to four hours would encourage efficiency and help attract candidates for office. To others, it risks city business building up into a backlog.
“I just feel strongly that after 4.5 and 5.5 hours of a meeting, nobody’s thinking clearly,” said City Clerk Michele Benjamin, who petitioned for the cap, noting that some marathon sessions have run well past midnight. “We should be able to process and get through and deliberate and have good strong meetings in four hours.”
The Springfield City Council recently decided to end its meetings by 10 p.m., but left room to extend beyond that time with unanimous consent of the council. Also, councilors could feasibly reconvene the same week for a second meeting, but no earlier than the following Friday to comply with state open meeting law.
Councilor Patrick Kavey expressed concern that items outstanding after four hours is up could cause undue delays to council business, while Councilor Kevin Morandi said that councilors signed up to do a job, and that includes sticking it out through marathon meetings, in which members currently participate from comfort of their own homes via Zoom.
“I just wouldn’t want to see any of our business get pushed off too far, but I also think there are other ways to get the decorum back to where it needs to be, and have discussions that are shorter and more efficient,” Kavey said.
Another change proposed to council rules aimed at preventing meetings from running into the wee hours came from Councilors Earl Persip III and Pete White, who petitioned to begin meetings one hour earlier, at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
Persip said the most people can make a 6 p.m. meeting, and that pushing meetings up would make the idea of serving on council more desirable for people who wake up early for work.
“I understand we all signed up for this, but there’s someone out there who probably doesn’t sign up for this when they see meetings going so late into the night,” he said.
The council referred both petitions to the Ordinance and Rules Committee.