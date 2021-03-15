PITTSFIELD — The city’s school district has confirmed that elementary and middle school students will return to classrooms full time next month, to comply with state-mandated deadlines.
Elementary students will return to in-person learning full time April 5 and middle school students April 28, according to the family update that Pittsfield Public Schools issued Friday.
Those were the deadlines state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley set this month under newly obtained authority for all Massachusetts school districts. But, state representatives Lindsay Sabadosa and James Hawkins have emergency legislation seeking to delay any mandated return of students back to in-person learning until a few days before the end of next month.
State education officials are set to announce plans for high school students in April, and have indicated that they will give district officials two weeks or more of lead time in order to plan for bringing older students back to classrooms full time.
Detailed bus and school schedules will be communicated to Pittsfield Public Schools families of children in elementary school starting March 30 and to families of children in middle school starting April 6.
Students enrolled in the Pittsfield Public Virtual Academy, though, will not return to classrooms and will continue their remote coursework for the rest of the year.