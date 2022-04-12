How many filled eggs will the Easter Bunny bring to Pittsfield's Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble? 6,300 ...

PITTSFIELD — It's a big job for just one little bunny, but luckily the Easter Bunny has some friends in city hall.
In preparation for this year's Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble — to be held Saturday at The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield — Rebecca Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, and another co-worker have spent two days filling more than 2,300 eggs. But that's just a fraction of the 6,300 eggs that will be hidden and scattered across the park for the free annual event, which is back after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.
"We will have over 6,300 eggs this year; 1,000 per each age group (five age groups) and over 1,300 for extra between the five age groups," Manship said from her Easter headquarters, where the eggs are currently boxed up at Community Development office in City Hall, waiting for the bunny to come grab them.
The rest of the eggs, she said, are purchased pre-filled from the National Entertainment Technologies company with toys and candy (even the Easter Bunny's helpers need a little help when it comes to this many eggs!). Greylock Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the prizes, awarded to the lucky hunters who finds the golden eggs, and balloon creations by BTC Entertainment.
Saturday's event is open to Pittsfield children 2 to 11 years old. The schedule is as follows:
- 10:30 a.m. for ages 9, 10 and 11
- 10:40 a.m. for ages 7 and 8
- 10:55 a.m. for ages 5 and 6
- 11:10 a.m. for age 4
- 11:25 a.m. for ages 2 and 3
"There will be about 12 volunteers for Saturday’s event, and of course the bunny," said Manship.
For more information about the event, visit Pittsfield's Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.