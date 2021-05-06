PITTSFIELD — A Thursday event will show solidarity with Colombians as widespread protests in Colombia and a violent government crackdown on protesters continue.
At least 23 protesters and one police officer have been killed, with police thought to be responsible for at least 11 deaths as of Wednesday, the BBC reported. Dozens of other protesters and police have been injured, and 25 police stations in Bogotá, Colombia’s capital, have been attacked.
At 6 p.m. Thursday in Pittsfield’s Park Square, people plan to gather to “pray for Colombia.”
“Our country is on red alert,” the event flyer says.
Protests began after President Iván Duque proposed a tax change that critics said would have put a greater burden on the lower classes. Duque withdrew the bill, but protests continued, targeting a political order that some blame for growing poverty and inequality.
“En los Berkshires queremos levantar la voz para que los colombianos sepan que no están solos (In the Berkshires we want to raise our voice for Colombians to know they are not alone),” the flyer for the Pittsfield event says.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear a white T-shirt and to bring candles and a flag.