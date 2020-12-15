Pittsfield Public Schools has added late afternoon and early evening meal pickup options at two schools.
Conte Community School, 200 West Union St., and Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St., will provide late afternoon and early evening meals from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Monday.
Multiple days of meals — which include a half gallon of milk — will be distributed at each location on both pickup days. Families are encouraged to place orders at pittsfield.net to help ensure enough multiday meals are prepared.
All children age 18 and under can participate in the Pittsfield Public Schools free meal program, and parents can continue to pick up meals for their children. The additional meal sites have been added for easier access, and meal pickups don't have to take place at the school a child attends.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/pittsfield.net/athomelearning.
Here is a list of the district's grab-and-go sites for this week:
- Berkshire Peak Apartments (West St.) 11-11:30
- Brattlebrook Apartments (April Lane) 11:-11:30
- Christopher Arms Apartments (John St.) 11-11:30
- Dower Square Housing Village (Wahconah St.) 11-11:30
- Wilson Park Housing (Mohawk & Memorial Drive) 11-11:30
- Allendale Elementary School (180 Connecticut Ave.) 11-11:45
- Capeless Elementary School (86 Brooks Ave.) 11-11:45
- Conte Community School (200 West Union St.) 11-11:45
- Egremont Elementary (84 Egremont Ave.) 11-11:45
- Herberg Middle School (501 Pomeroy Ave.) 11-11:45
- Morningside Community School (100 Burbank St.) 11-11:45
- Pittsfield High School (300 East St., Longfellow room) 11-11:45
- Reid Middle School (950 North St.) 11-11:45
- Stearns Elementary School (75 Lebanon Ave.) 11-11:45
- Williams Elementary School (50 Bushey Road) 11-11:45