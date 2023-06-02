Pittsfield fifth graders show off their business ideas to author Ty Allan Jackson at entrepreneurial fair

PITTSFIELD — Cotton Candy Cutties. The Corators. Musical Mayhem. Kevin and Justin’s Social Justice Camp.
Few have probably heard of these business proposals before. But if the energy, enthusiasm and innocence associated with being a fifth grader is any indication, someday you just might.
These proposals and several others, all created by fifth graders who attend the city’s eight elementary schools, were on display Thursday at the Danny Dollar Entrepreneur Fair which took place at Berkshire Community College’s Paterson Field House.
The fair was the culmination of a financial literary initiative between the city’s public schools and children’s book author, literacy advocate and former city resident Ty Allan Jackson. In March, all 425 of the city’s fifth graders were given a copy of Jackson’s book, “Make Your Own Money: How Kids Can Earn It, Save It, Spend It and Dream Big.” In it, a character named Danny Dollar teaches kids how to open a bank account, create a business plan and identify expenses and profits.
“It summarizes how to start a business, and these kids came up with their own business ideas,” said Stearns Elementary School fifth grade teacher Mel Davis. “We have all sorts of ideas: everything from lemonade stands to car washing to dog walking.”
Jackson, who moved from Pittsfield to Fresno, Calif., last October, has been working with the Pittsfield Public Schools for 10 years. He has been returning to the Berkshires ever since he left to hold events such as this one.
Jackson and the school department also put on an entrepreneurial fair as a pilot program last year, but with a smaller number of students. The success of last year’s program caused them to expand the event this year.
He said his book creates a “blueprint” to show young children how to deal with money.
“What better way to do it than with something that they were already familiar with, which is school,” he said. “You’ve heard of a science fair. Instead of demonstrating how a volcano works you demonstrate your idea for a business. It seemed like a really simple thing.”
Davis said her students at Stearns were passionate about creating their projects.
“It’s because they had freedom of choice,” she said. “Freedom of choice is important.”
“I think it’s innovative and creative, and I think most personally it’s personal,” Jackson said of the student’s choices for their business ideas. “It’s personal. That’s the key to this. This is their idea, and they’re utilizing their talents and the things they’re passionate about. That’s why this means so much to them.”
On Thursday, the youngsters displayed their ideas in booths set up on table spreads across the field house floor and pitched their ideas to whomever walked by.
The ideas ran the gamut of creativity.
Luci Polo and Caydence Provencher, who attend Egremont Elementary School, came up with a business they called Super Nova Treats. They plan to make and sell brownies, and chocolate-covered pretzels and strawberries to people during the summer.
Here’s part of the pitch that they wrote on their proposal form: “Too many lemonade stands. What’s up with that?”
How do they think their items will sell?
“Who doesn’t like a chocolate pretzel?” Polo said.
Trinitee Mayotte, Lylah Marquis and Reagan Terczak, who also attend Egremont, formed Cotton Candy Cutties — named because they make small bracelets out of cotton candy-colored rubber bands.
“We all love making bracelets, we’re all good friends, and we all love pink and blue,” Mayotte said. “That’s why we decided on cotton candy.”
Two friends who go to Stearns, Jahmi Ewaa and Latrell Williamson, made objects out of pipe cleaners for their business, The Corators. They plan to sell their items in parks this summer.
“When I was a little kid I used to make stuff with them,” Ewaa said, showing off their creations.
Bailey Cimini, Amanda Sistrunk and Emma McCullough, also from Egremont, like bright-colored clothing. They formed BAE Tye Dye, which makes tie-dye shirts and socks. The BAE in their proposal’s name represents the first letter of each girl’s first name.
“We have always had a passion for starting our own business,” Cimini said.