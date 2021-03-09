STOW — Pittsfield recruits were among the 47 firefighters who recently graduated from a state training program.
The firefighters, who hailed from 24 departments, completed the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program on March 5.
“This rigorous professional training provides our newest firefighters with the basic skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a release.
The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, a division of the Department of Fire Services, offers this program tuition-free.
Class #S22 included 16 graduates from six departments, in Holyoke, Longmeadow, Northampton, Palmer, Pittsfield and Springfield. Class #S22 trained at the Springfield campus.
“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever," said Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, who is serving as the academy director.
"We have taken advantage of technology, reduced class size for social distancing, implemented daily screening, and required mask-wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times.”