Four Pittsfield firefighters have graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.
Chris Deinlein, Matthew Healey, Josh Kelly and Nick Manns were among the academy’s 50 recent graduates. They studied at the Springfield campus along with seven other firefighters from Central and Western Massachusetts departments.
The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services offers the program tuition-free to provide new firefighters with basic skills.
“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever,” said Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier in a news release Friday. “We have taken advantage of technology, reduced class size for social distancing, implemented daily screening, and required mask-wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times.”
During the 10-week program, students are trained in the latest science of fire behavior and suppression tactics, public fire education, dealing with hazardous materials and flammable liquids, stress management and self-rescue. The program also includes live firefighting practice.
During the pandemic, the curriculum included both online learning and periods of on-campus training, with safety precautions.