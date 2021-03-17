PITTSFIELD — Firefighters took to the city streets Wednesday for a procession in honor of Mike Polidoro, a former deputy chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department.

The procession, which circled through Polidoro's neighborhood, was led by the department's honor guard, and it included dozens of vehicles and hundreds of firefighters from Pittsfield and other local departments.

They greeted Polidoro and members of his family, who had gathered on the front lawn.

Polidoro, who retired in 2016, after serving 28 years in the department, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

In 2019, the department dedicated a new vehicle, Pittsfield Fire and Rescue Engine No. 6, in his honor, dubbing it "Poly's Pride."

In prepared remarks released to The Eagle on Wednesday, Fire Chief Thomas Sammons hailed Polidoro as a "Firemen’s Fireman" who has been a mentor to many in the department.

"He has always been a teacher and most calls turned into a teaching moments," he said. "We learned teamwork as it applied to the fire service and his confidence on the fireground brought calm to any call. I am fortunate to have learned from him and to call him friend."