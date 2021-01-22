PITTSFIELD — The non-partisan Four Freedoms Coalition, made up of over 150 non-profits, businesses and elected officials, invites the public to attend their fifth annual gathering at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. Due to pandemic restrictions, it will be held online via Zoom.
The program features inspiring speakers and performers, including U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, who will be the keynote speaker. The event is free and open to the public.
Featured speakers and performers include Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, Williams College Chaplain Imam Sharif Rosen, state Sen. Adam Hinds, singer Wanda Houston, youth activist Sadiya Quetti-Goodson, Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch of Temple Anshe Amunim, drummer Jerome Edgerton, Berkshires NAACP president Dennis Powell, and musicians Jason Ennis and Natalia Bernal.
Since its formation in December 2016, the Four Freedoms Coalition has organized an annual gathering in January to bring together the Berkshires community to stand up against bigotry and prejudice, and for the four freedoms outlined by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. They are freedom from want, freedom from fear, freedom of religion, and freedom of speech.
For more information about Sunday's event, the Four Freedoms Coalition and to RSVP, visit 4freedomscoalition.org.