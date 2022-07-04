After two-year absence, Pittsfield's Fourth of July Parade returns to great fanfare

PITTSFIELD — It was an event over two years in the making.
A spirited crowd lined the streets for a parade that ran nearly two hours Monday up North Street. Parade-goers were treated to a procession of elaborate floats, music ranging from fife and drum to “Don’t Stop Believin’” and revelry celebrating American history.
The parade comes after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, it was a return to a decades-long tradition. For others, it was a first.
But for nearly all, the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade offered a welcome return to form for Pittsfield, bringing smiling faces together on a nearly flawless morning.
Here are some of the people we met:
Something personal
Phil Shallies has never marched in a parade before.
On Monday, he was tasked with carrying a banner along the parade’s route. He had help from a friend, Mike Melle. Janie Ray, Shallies' girlfriend of 30 years, was with him every step of the way. But he knows the walk is about more than just himself.
Shallies, a mechanic who restores vintage cars, is blind. He walked on behalf of a cause important to him and for an organization that joined the parade for the first time: the Berkshire Benevolent Association for the Blind.
Shallies said the association is a support group that hosts events and provides resources for blind people in the Berkshires. The association is celebrating its 100th year and hoped to raise awareness.
“I think it’s great,” Shallies said. “You couldn’t ask for a better advertisement than this.”
Some marching in the parade were there to represent culture. Andres Bermudez and Zhen-Mei Huang marched (and danced) in the parade to represent Festival Latino of the Berkshires, a celebration of Latino culture in existence for nearly 26 years.
Bermudez said the opportunity for the organization to be seen and celebrated in the parade sends an important message. The group had representatives from Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and Puerto Rico, among other places.
“It’s extremely important,” Bermudez said. “We’re showing people that we are established here … we’re all Americans.”
Jennie Darby, leader of Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc, an Irish dance school in Pittsfield, hoped to share the hard work of her students with the community and show them that “Irish dance isn’t just for St. Patrick’s Day.”
Darby said she hopes the parade makes people learn and discover how much the troupe loves Irish dance, and might inspire some in the crowd to try it.
A kid’s perspective
If the goal was to get people dancing, it worked for 8-year-old Aliyah Vanbramer. Her favorite part of the parade was seeing the dancing, cheerleading and gymnastics on display from different groups — mostly because she does all those things, too.
Amir Dissou, a child in attendance, said his favorite part of the parade was seeing floats for Elmo and a Smurf, as well as the superhero Black Panther. The interview was cut short when members of the Paw Patrol made an appearance in the procession.
A first time
Despite owning a house in Becket for 20 years, Manhattan native Len Margulies had never made it to see Pittsfield’s Fourth of July Parade before this year. When given the opportunity, he said he just couldn’t miss it.
Margulies spends time in the area volunteering with Jacob’s Pillow and Tanglewood, among other organizations. Margulies said it was remarkable how many people came out to celebrate the holiday.
“It’s got a charm all its own,” Margulies said.
It was also the first time at the parade for Priscilla Frimpong, who got to see her nephews, Elkanah and Nadab Abbey, march in the parade. Frimpong, who is originally from Ghana, said it was great to see creative arts on display in a welcoming environment for children.
‘Back with bang’
When asked about the paper-stuffed cannon on the back of the Kiwanis Club of Pittsfield’s float, Victoria Pires Mazzer, treasurer, said they decided to take the parade’s “Back With A Bang” theme literally. The theme references the two years the parade was not able to take place.
She said the club has not had a float in the parade for nearly a decade, but felt now was the perfect time to make a return.
“I wanted to see those little kids with those smiles, and to see the community come back together again,” she said.
For some in the city, the return of the parade was a celebration in itself.
“The thing that really impressed me was that we were back doing it again,” said Peter Menatti.
Menatti, who works in the Shipton Building on North Street, said the pandemic’s effect on the city’s center was “depressing.”
Seeing once-dormant streets lined with people again was a triumph, he said.
“I found it inspiring,” Menatti said. “It was uplifting … it felt like a step forward after we had to take a step backward.”
Ashley and Daryl Shreve know a thing or two about taking a step forward. Both ran in the Berkshire Health Systems Independence Day 5K before the parade began. They visited the parade with their daughters, 6-year-old Cariel and 3-year-old Mara.
Daryl Shreve said it was great to see faces not seen since the pandemic began. Having community members gather again was a welcome change, he said.
“It feels remarkably normal,” Shreve said. “The town hasn’t missed a beat on this parade.”
For Ashley Shreve, who grew up in Pittsfield and always attended, the parade is a tradition she hopes to pass on to her daughters. The date carries added significance. Her father’s birthday is July 4.
“It feels pretty amazing to be back and to have such a great day to be back,” Ashley said.