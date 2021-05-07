PITTSFIELD — For the second year in a row, there will be no Fourth of July Parade.
The event has been canceled due to state COVID-19 restrictions on capacity limits for events such as parades, a spokeswoman for Mayor's Linda Tyer's office confirmed in an email on Friday. Starting May 29, street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be able to operate at 50 percent of their previous capacity.
"Ensuring and adhering to this capacity level would be a major challenge for an event such as the Fourth of July parade which attracts thousands of attendees each year," Roberta McCulloch-Dews wrote in an email.
Last year's parade was also canceled due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
