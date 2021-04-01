PITTSFIELD — Police are asking for the public's help in locating the man who they say robbed the Mobil Mart on North Street Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at 580 North St. A man came into the store with a knife and demanded money from the clerk, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department. The man reached over the counter grabbed an undetermined amount of cash and then fled on foot.
A police K-9 unit searched the area where the man was last seen running, and authorities are also reviewing surveillance footage.
The clerk was not injured during the robbery.
The man was described as white, approximately 30 years old, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black coat with a hood and black sneakers with white soles.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Ignacio Matos at 413-448-9705. Information can be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).