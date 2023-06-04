Over 100 graduate from Pittsfield High School

School name: Pittsfield High School
Graduation location and date: Outside behind Pittsfield High School on Sunday, June 4
Graduating students: 144
Graduation Addresses:
Past: Lennox-Silvestro-Dias "Treasure bonds we have made here. May our friendships last a lifetime."
Present: Asa Chard "How far we have come. Covid allowed for great evaluation."
Future: Daysha Bell "We are all more than our grades. Be the difference. Our friends and families have shaped us to be us. It's okay to make mistakes and not be perfect."
Memorable Moment: Students gave greetings at the beginning of commencement in eight different languages including Turkish, Creole, French, Twi, Spanish, Latin, Mandarin and English.