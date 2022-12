Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield shown in 2020. A long-term resident with disabilities is a plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials alleging they haven't provided adequate resources for independent living options that the disabled are legally entitled to. David Marsters has been living at Hillcrest since 2016 without his consent. A screening that year said he shouldn't have been placed there.