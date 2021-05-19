PITTSFIELD — A home on Pomeroy Avenue was damaged early Wednesday in a fire.
No one was injured.
Crews responded to 55 Pomeroy Ave. just after midnight for a report of a structure fire, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department. All occupants of the home had evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Upon arrival firefighters observed heavy smoke and an active fire in the rear of the home, a two-and-a-half story wood frame structure with two dwellings. Investigators determined that the fire began on a back stoop and extended into the first floor utility room and second floor.
The blaze was fully extinguished within two hours, the release stated. Damage to the home was estimated at $5,000 to $10,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.
According to the Facebook page The Home Historian, which is run by former Pittsfield Parks Commissioner Joe Durwin, the home at 55 Pomeroy Ave. is a historic Italianate building that was constructed around 1875 for E.D. Jones, a millwright who founded E.D. Jones & Sons.