PITTSFIELD — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that roiled through a Barker Road home early Saturday morning, causing about $200,000 in damage.
No one from the residence was injured, while a Pittsfield fire fighter aggravated his shoulder, but did not need medical attention.
Pittsfield Engine 1 arrived to heavy fire coming from the home at 1100 Barker Road after an alarm tripped and a concerned passerby also called in the blaze, according to Deputy Chief Neil Myers.
Firefighters made sure everyone was out of the home and worked to put down the fire, according to a release, with the bulk of the flames coming from the rear of the structure. They attacked the fire from the rear, through the garage and the first floor, while fire officials performed a second search of the residence.
Because the fire happened on the “far end” of the city’s hydrant system, Myers said Pittsfield Fire called the Tanker Taskforce of Richmond, Lee and Sheffield for backup, though firefighters were able to control the fire without their help.
It took about one hour to snuff out the fire, which tore through the home causing heat and smoke damage throughout the first and second floors totaling around $200,000, he said.
Lt. Jacob Brown led Pittsfield Engine 1 that was first on scene, while Lenox Fire Department helped man the city’s station during the blaze. The Red Cross is helping the residents, and Pittsfield police and County Ambulance assisted.