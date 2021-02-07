PITTSFIELD — An optimistic Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade Committee is planning for thousands of people to cheer on the downtown celebration this year.
That is, if the coronavirus pandemic is under control, locally, within three months.
The all-volunteer group is ramping up efforts to secure marching units and raise money for the Independence Day event. For example, fundraising letters will go out a month later than usual, April 1, instead of March 1.
For now, all fundraising is on hold and no goal has been set, which for many years has remained at $85,000.
May 1 is the group's deadline to decide whether to proceed with the parade, which organizers cancelled last year due to the pandemic six weeks before July 4. Before that, it was last cancelled in 1977.
The date for the 2021 parade isn't set, since July 4 falls on a Sunday. The committee has historically held the parade on Monday, July 5, to avoid conflicting with church services.
The 2021 theme is in place, however: "An Old-Fashioned 4th — The Way We Were."
The likelihood of a parade depends on an accelerated vaccination program and consistently low COVID-19 infection rates. That would pave the way for what organizers believe to be the Berkshires' largest one-day, in-person event.
Committee President Peter Marchetti says his group is looking at a glass-half-full scenario. "We have an energetic and upbeat committee, despite the many unknowns about the virus at this juncture for 2021. It’s better to be ready than to be caught flatfooted," he said.
A late start to fundraising may not hinder the parade financially. The $5,500 collected last year before the parade was cancelled remains available, as does money from 2019.
A decade's worth of financial woes had the parade teetering on the edge of cancellation two years ago, but last-minute donations flowed in to keep it alive.
The committee's plea for increased contributions in 2019 led to more than $110,000 in donations, one-time funding and proceeds from the organizer's annual Oldies but Goodies show in November 2018. Nearly half of that money rolled over to 2020, as 2019 expenses amounted to roughly $60,000, organizers said.
In recent years, the parade has averaged about 170 units and lasted two hours.
The parade is the most-watched program produced by and shown live on Pittsfield Community Television, PCTV Executive Director Shawn Serre has said.
The parade committee meets monthly. Its next gathering is scheduled for Feb. 24. For information on volunteering, go to www.pittsfieldparade.com.