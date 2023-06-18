Pittsfield's Juneteenth Celebration brings reflection, joy and dancing to Durant Park

PITTSFIELD — For Shakia Barron, dance is a force that can connect someone to the earth — to their roots. Under the right conditions, it can be a spiritual experience.
“It’s when we feel the most powerful,” Barron said. “The more we sink down into the earth, the more the movement comes alive.”
With a group of her students from Mount Holyoke College, Barron tried to channel some of that spirit to Durant Park on Sunday for Pittsfield’s Juneteenth celebration — and provide a historical lesson. They performed under the stage name Kia the Key & Company, and popped, locked and clapped with an enthused crowd at the event hosted by the Berkshires Branch of the NAACP.
Barron talked about the importance of showing the youth today how dance evolved over the years and how it told the story of different struggles. In the 1960s, it was a response to segregation. Social challenges in the 1970s, 1980s and so on, each led to the development of new moves and styles. Even as kids today come up with new dances, they may not realize they’re channeling old styles.
Barron said dance could be the key to helping people connect with their roots and their community — hence its importance at an event like the Juneteenth celebration. Community building was a common theme of the event.
“It’s not only about expressing yourself,” Barron said. “It’s about digging deeper into yourself and finding a deeper meaning for being you.”
The hip-hop and street dance demonstration was just one of the performances at the event from noon to 6 p.m., which packed Durant Park with vendors and representatives from various service agencies in the Berkshires.
This was the second annual celebration of the holiday, which was federally recognized for the first time in 2021.
Dre Finley provided spoken word poetry for the celebration. Finley, 32, has been performing spoken word poetry since he was 10. He wanted his poem for the Juneteenth celebration to reflect the importance of solidarity and liberation.
“Our nation is in dire straits and we continue to be,” Finley said told The Eagle. “We need a lot more love and care.”
Dennis Powell, president of the Berkshire branch of the NAACP, delivered remarks at the opening ceremony for the celebration, which was held at the park after a walk from Persip Park along Columbus Avenue. Powell spoke about the importance of teaching the true history of slavery in schools and informing the next generation about it honestly.
“This is not critical race theory,” Powell said. “This is critical race history.”
Powell also took time after his remarks to honor Emma Kennedy, a local community leader in Pittsfield who served as an educator and was involved with several community groups. Kennedy passed away in June at the age of 100. She was supposed to be the grand marshal of the event and was also known as “Queen Mother” to residents of the Westside.
Marlena Willis, the president of the Samuel Harrison Society in Pittsfield, said that it was just nice to be able to celebrate Juneteenth openly. She was there representing the society that celebrates Harrison, a famous preacher and abolitionist who lived from 1818 to 1900. Harrison’s Pittsfield home has since been turned into a museum and historical site.
Willis said that Juneteenth was a good reminder of his work as a pioneer for advocacy before the Civil Rights Movement.
“He was all about fighting for equality for his brothers and sisters,” Willis said. “We want to live by his example.”
The work was important, she said, because of the number of people in Pittsfield who don’t know Harrison and his work. She feels it is important to spread the word about such an influential figure that still needs recognition.
“It’s really important to dig into your local history and see who the major players were,” Willis said.
For others, the event seemed like it was simply a good opportunity to get the community together and provide a centralized place to connect people with resources.
“To me, it’s like pulling everybody together as one big family,” said Dionisio Kelly, who was at the event with the Christian Center in Pittsfield. “We all get a chance to come out and see what’s happening in the area.”
For some in attendance, it was a reminder of the way things used to be. Martha Taliaferro and Alex Jackson stood against the fence at the entrance to the park on Columbus Avenue, watching the people coming and going. They’re both longtime residents.
Taliaferro said she remembers when Durant Park was more of a regular hangout spot for people in the neighborhood. Both she and Jackson remember travel softball games and other athletic events getting played with teams from New York state and Springfield participating. When lights got put up around the courts at the park decades ago, they recall having a block party there.
“You couldn’t get us out of the park,” Taliaferro said.
For Taliaferro, seeing the park full again was a nice reminder of community. She was glad to see that so many people had turned out. The holiday was meaningful but also somber, to her point of view.
“We shouldn’t have to set apart a day to celebrate the life we always should have had,” Taliaferro said.