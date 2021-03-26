PITTSFIELD — The city is offering another round of assistance loans to pandemic-throttled local businesses, backed by $325,000 from its allotment of CARES Act funding.
Eligible businesses can receive grants of up to $10,000 in the funding round that the city says is targeted toward low- or moderate-income business owners and aims to help those hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic keep their doors open and employees on the payroll.
About 90 businesses received money through the city’s first round of COVID-19 business assistance grants, according to the city. First-round money came from the city’s allotment of CARES Act money administered through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program, as well as local sources.
Second-round money comes from the federal block grant program only, so, businesses must meet federal eligibility guidelines to quality for assistance.
“The only funding source we have available is from the Community Development Block Grant program; therefore, there will be some businesses that we were able to assist previously that we will not be able to assist this round,” said Community Development Director Deanna Ruffer.
She said the money is targeted toward “those that are most in need and most vulnerable in our community.”
“We will be giving special consideration to microenterprises, Black, Indigenous people of color, women, veterans, and those in the LGBTQIA business community,” Laura Mick, the city's community development specialist, said in a news release.
Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis and are part of Mayor Linda Tyer's COVID-19 Economic Recovery Program, according to city officials.
Applications are available at tinyurl.com/5y4ddxxp.