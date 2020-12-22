PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield man is facing charges after allegedly firing several shots Tuesday afternoon in the area of Madison and Daniels avenues, police said.
Chad Hooks, 32, was arrested after leading police on a short foot pursuit after the shooting, according to Pittsfield Police Lt. Thomas Dawley. No one was injured, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
The city's ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system picked up four gunshots at 1:22 p.m.
Dawley said he spoke with witnesses, including a father who lived “very close” to the scene and was upset because his young child was at home at the time.
Police issued an alert for three vehicles that witnesses said fled, including a beige Nissan Altima and a black sedan of unknown make with tinted windows, he said.
Hooks bailed from a third vehicle, a Ford F-150, and took off on foot, Dawley said. Police still are searching for that vehicle, which is black and has New York plates.
Police caught up with Hooks, who allegedly had a gun in his possession, and arrested him, Dawley said.
He is facing charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm and discharging it within 500 feet of a dwelling. The incident is under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department's patrol division, with assistance from the detective bureau, drug and crime scene units.
This year, Hooks was indicted by a Berkshire Superior Court grand jury after authorities alleged that he robbed someone at gunpoint. He had been due to appear for a virtual dangerousness hearing in July.
The status of that case was unclear Tuesday.