PITTSFIELD — A city man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery Wednesday at the Mobil Mart on North Street.
Douglas Slier Jr., 33, was taken into custody Thursday night without incident, according to a news release issued Friday by the Pittsfield Police Department. He is facing one count of armed robbery and will be arraigned Friday in Central Berkshire District Court.
Slier is accused of entering the store at 580 North St. about 8:30 p.m., armed with a knife, and demanding money from the clerk. He allegedly reached over the counter, grabbed an undetermined amount of cash and then fled on foot.
The clerk was not injured during the robbery.