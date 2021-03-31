PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield man admitted to investigators who executed a search warrant at his Maple Street home last week that he downloaded and viewed child pornography, according to federal authorities.
Benjamin Shacar, 34, of 18 Maple St., was ordered released from the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow on Wednesday to await trial at home under a number of conditions.
Investigators said Shacar was using Tor software — it's a network that anonymizes the IP address of users — to access “child sexual abuse and exploitation material,” according to an affidavit filed by Daniel Yon, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations. The criminal complaint was made public via the online federal court records portal Tuesday.
Yon said investigators determined that an IP address owned by Shacar had been used May 2, 2019, to access an unidentified website that was used to share child pornography involving girls ages 4 to 14.
Shacar's Maple Street address was surveilled on different dates in late 2020 and this year, and agents obtained a federal search warrant March 22 for the second floor at 16-18 Maple St.
Two days later, agents executed a search warrant and located several electronic devices, according to court documents.
In his affidavit, Yon said Shacar initially was reluctant to confess, but eventually admitted to accessing child pornography. Shacar told agents that he stored files of pornography on a thumb drive that he kept on top of a kitchen cabinet.
Agents found about 80 suspected child pornography videos, including about 10 videos that Yon said involved children who law enforcement knew through other child exploitation investigations.
He has been held in federal custody since his arrest March 24 on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography. After prosecutors dropped their request for detention, Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson ordered Shacar released on $10,000 bond with a number of other conditions while his case is pending in the U.S. District Court in Springfield.
Shacar was ordered to remain at home, except for approved purposes, including going to work and dealing with legal matters, and have no unsupervised internet access.
In her motion for pretrial release, defense lawyer Elaine Pourinski also cited COVID-19 as a factor weighing in any decision to keep Shacar in custody at this stage in the legal process, writing that neither he nor two other inmates he shared a “pod" with in jail had been tested for the coronavirus.
The federal charges are the first criminal allegations Shacar faces as an adult, according to court documents, though when he was 13 he was charged in juvenile court with six counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
The charges were dismissed in 2005, in accordance with what Pittsfield Juvenile Court officials told Yon was standard practice for juveniles who do not reoffend.
He formerly was known as Benjamin Errichetto, and, according to a bail request filed by his defense lawyer, took his wife’s last name.