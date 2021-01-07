A Pittsfield man faces charges in connection with a mob’s storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

David Lester Ross, 33, was arraigned Thursday in D.C. Superior Court on charges of unlawful entry and violating the District of Columbia’s 6 p.m. curfew, which had been set in place Wednesday by the city’s mayor in light of expected disturbances as lawmakers prepared to validate the outcome of the November presidential election.

Ross was among thousands who entered the Capitol area on Wednesday, some of whom engaged in vandalism and violence. Before the Capitol was cleared and secured, one person was shot and killed and three others died as a result of medical emergencies. The mass disturbance delayed for several hours proceedings to affirm the election results.

In a 1 p.m. appearance in Courtroom C-10 before Judge Juliet McKenna, Ross, who lives on Winter Street in Pittsfield, entered a not guilty plea and was ordered to stay away from Washington. He was released on personal recognizance.

The charges are misdemeanors, according to court papers reviewed by The Eagle.

On his Facebook page, which displays a Trump-Pence campaign sign, Ross identifies himself as a former member of a U.S. Army infantry unit as well as a National Guard unit. His biography says he lives in Pittsfield and is from Catskill, N.Y.

Ross is accused both of violating the district’s curfew and of entering unauthorized areas of the Capitol. Court papers filed in his case allege that he “without lawful authority, did enter and attempt to enter certain public property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police, the lawful occupant thereof and the person lawfully in charge thereof.”

In the curfew violation, Ross was allegedly one of 10 people arrested on the 100 block of First Street, Northwest, after he and others were given three warnings, starting at 7:15 p.m., to disperse, according to court papers. The group was processed at the Metropolitan Police Academy.

Ross was represented by attorney Darryl Daniels II and faces a status hearing at 9:30 a.m. June 10 before Judge Yvonne Williams.