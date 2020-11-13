PITTSFIELD — A city man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in jail for attacking a household member.
Christopher Corley, 47, punched, strangled and struck the victim with a hammer on Feb. 15., according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
During trial, the victim invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to testify. In presenting their case to the court, the DA's Office relied on a 911 call, photographs of victim’s injuries, medical records, evidence collected at the scene, and reports from neighbors who heard the incident, according to the release.
Corley pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery on a household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, resisting arrest and threat to commit a crime. Judge Mark Pasquariello sentenced Corley to serve two years at the Berkshire County House of Correction.
“I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for its response and investigation, which was critical to my office’s securing this conviction,” Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington said in the release. “This conviction demonstrates law enforcement’s commitment to holding perpetrators of violent crime accountable and should dissuade abusers from preying on vulnerable victims.”