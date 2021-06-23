New York State Police logo

A Pittsfield man died in a single-vehicle crash in New York early Sunday morning.

MALTA, N.Y. — A Pittsfield man died early Sunday morning from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash in New York, according to police. 

Paul N. Houston was traveling south on Interstate 87 in Malta shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle drifted off the eastern shoulder and crashed into with a tree in the median, New York State Police said in a news release. 

Houston, 59, was alone in the vehicle — a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee — and suffered serious injuries. He died later at Albany Medical Center.

Malta is about 20 miles north of Troy. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

