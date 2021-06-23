MALTA, N.Y. — A Pittsfield man died early Sunday morning from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash in New York, according to police.
Paul N. Houston was traveling south on Interstate 87 in Malta shortly before 6 a.m. when his vehicle drifted off the eastern shoulder and crashed into with a tree in the median, New York State Police said in a news release.
Houston, 59, was alone in the vehicle — a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee — and suffered serious injuries. He died later at Albany Medical Center.
Malta is about 20 miles north of Troy. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.