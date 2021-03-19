A Pittsfield man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Springfield to marijuana distribution and tax offenses charges.
Jacob Sweener, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of filing a false tax return. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for June 21.
Sweener admitted that from 2013 to 2017 he conspired with others to distribute marijuana. On Jan. 10, 2017, 41 pounds of marijuana and over $69,000 in cash were seized during a search of his home.
Sweener also filed false income tax returns for 2014 and 2015 by "substantially under-reporting his income by more than $300,000 and failing to pay more than $90,000 that he owed in federal income taxes," according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The marijuana charges each provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and forfeiture, according to the release. The charge of filing a false tax return provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.